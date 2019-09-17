Tulane ready for the bright lights of Thursday night football

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Thursday night, the national television spotlight, Tulane has a lot on the line against Houston in two days.
“I think it is a big deal for Tulane. It is the first time we have had a Thursday night ESPN game here at Yulman Stadium. It is a big opportunity for us. Our guys understand that and they love it. When you are a little kid growing up, you think about playing on TV and we are going to be one of the highlighted games Thursday evening. It is a big deal. We want to be on this stage,” said Willie Fritz.
“It’s big, we’re aware of that. It’s not oblivious to any of us in the locker room. We’ve been talking about playing harder, turn it up a notch in practice. I remember talking to Patrick (Johnson) and Will Harper, soon as we were in the locker room, we raised up Coach Fritz in the locker room. We got to turn it up a notch. Like I said, it’s on TV, it’ll help recruiting wise,” said Tulane QB Justin McMillan.
Houston is 1-2 entering the contest, but those losses came against nationally-ranked teams Oklahoma and Washington State.
