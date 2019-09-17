Tropical Storm Imelda forms near Freeport, TX

Freeport, TX (KPLC) - The Gulf low that has been bringing rain to SE Texas and SW Louisiana over the past couple of days has was quickly upgraded from Tropical Depression Eleven at Noon on Tuesday to Tropical Storm Imelda as it approaches landfall over Freeport, TX as of 1:00 p.m.
The center of circulation is located over Freeport, TX or about 45 miles SW of Galveston with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
The main impacts from this storm will be inland flooding due to the slow pace northward of the low once making landfall. Parts of the Houston metro area and surrounding SE Texas could see rainfall amounts between 10 and 12 inches, while Southwest Louisiana catches lower totals between 2 and 4 through Friday.
Flooding threats for Southwest Louisiana appear to remain low since our grounds have had a chance to dry out over the past couple of weeks.
Stay tuned for updates and be prepared for a wet next few days across Southwest Louisiana.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
