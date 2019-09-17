SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 16, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 16, 2019.
Charles Dewayne Pete, 39, Lake Charles: Child Endangerment.
Scott Edwards Schwertner, 29, Lake Charles: Stalking; simple burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Zavier Ywon Lewis Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Distribution of a Schedule I drug; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; contempt of court.
Christopher Paul Myers, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Terry Lynn Captain Jr., 37, Westlake: Domestic abuse (2 charges); strangulation.
Lloyd Weston Thomas, 55, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft of a motor vehicle under $1,000.
Bobby Ray Stolzle, 41, Leesville: Issuing worthless checks worth between $1,000 and $5,000; instate detainer.
Marco Tulio Jorge-Macario, 40, Guatemala: Federal detainer.
Francisco Tulul-Tzep, 39, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Joel Rolando Carac-Tzep, 23, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Elisandro Enio Ambrocio-Carrillo, 26, Guatemala: Federal detainer.
Laura Elizabeth Holmes-Clark, 30, Sulphur: Contempt of court; criminal mischief.
Michael James Fruge, 20, Sulphur: Side and rear reflectors on bicycles.
Zevan Lee Barrick, 18, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Estal Owen Reeves Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Bradley Ralph Begay, 29, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; criminal mischief.
Jason Paul Thibeaux, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Brannon James Ross, 42, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; resisting an officer; failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements; instate detainer.
Edwin Lemuel Rodriguez-Ramirez, 30, Lake Charles: Attempted second degree rape.
Erroll Cordell Reed, 39, Jennings: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Gerald Wayne Vincent, 49, Lake Charles: Attempted possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; obstruction of justice; resisting an officer; riding on bicycles.
Randy Canute Warren, 51, Westlake: Burglary; contempt of court (2 charges).
