School board & law enforcement address recent school threats

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old boy is the latest subject in a string of school threats.
The sheriff’s office said the juvenile made the reported threat during lunch at Moss Bluff Middle School, Friday. Detectives said when questioned, the boy told them at lunch he said he’d be “the next school shooter.”
He was arrested and charged with terrorizing.
“In this day and age, it’s just not a good idea. There will be action taken against your student," said Karl Bruchhaus, CPSB school superintendent.
With just a little over four weeks into the new school year, the topic of school safety is back on the discussion table.
“It just needs to be spoken about between parents and students and students just can’t do it..they just can’t do it," said Bruchhaus.
So far this school year, the Calcasieu Parish School Board has investigated six threats made against local public schools, in addition to one weapon situation involving an airsoft gun. As for the entire parish, which includes private and charter schools, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said they’ve investigated 10 possible cases.
Whether it’s a student just letting off aggression or as serious as bringing a weapon on campus, Mancuso said they treat it all the same.
“I think all of them have led to some type of arrest or disciplinary action being taken," said Mancuso. "Last week, we found a gun in one of our schools so it really doesn’t matter if it’s credible or not.”
As for protocol, Bruchhaus and Mancuso both admit that the number of security guards has increased at local schools. This following recent national and more publicized school shootings.
“The few that we’ve had this year, our deputies have been close by every time," Mancuso said.
“We’ve been fortunate so far, while we have had a few weapons within the last year, law enforcement has been able to secure the weapon," Bruchhaus said.
Overall, officials said these recent events, make this the perfect time for a necessary conversation.
“The one thing I want to say that parents need to emphasize to their children in this day and age is that it’s never a good idea to threaten a school..you just can’t do it," said Bruchhaus.
The sheriff’s office said it’s seen the same number of threats at this point in the school year, as it did at the same time last year.
School threats are considered terrorizing. Whoever commits the offense of terrorizing shall be fined no more than $15,000 or serve a prison sentence with or without hard labor for no more than 15 years or both.
When the case involves a juvenile, the sentence would not go above his/her 21st birthday, depending on their age at the time of adjudication.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.