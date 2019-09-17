Police investigating attempted ATM theft

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating after a truck they believe to be stolen out of Texas was used in an attempt to steal an ATM from a Lake Charles bank.
The attempted theft was at the Chase Bank at the intersection of Nelson and Sale Rd. this morning.
While the thieves were able to get a chain around the ATM and pull it over they were unable to get away with it.
There has been no report of any arrests being made at this time.
We will have more information on this story as it develops and on 7News at Noon.
