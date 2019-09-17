FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical downpours cut the heat, bring end to dry spell

By Ben Terry | September 17, 2019 at 5:54 AM CDT - Updated September 17 at 5:54 AM
Out the door forecast
Out the door forecast (Source: KPLC)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The weather pattern remains unsettled thanks to a Gulf low sitting just southwest of our coastline off the upper Texas, producing widespread rain and thunderstorms over SE Texas this morning. As the day progresses another round of tropical-like downpours will begin to move up the coastline and inland across Southwest Louisiana. The most likely timeline of when the rain will affect our area will be from midday through late-afternoon, again in time to keep the temperatures cut back into the lower 90s for highs and providing even cooler rain-cooled air throughout the afternoon.

As was the case on Monday, once storms move through, temperatures will drop sharply out of the 90s and into the 70s and 80s. These tropical showers will also be accompanied by gusty winds at times and occasional cloud to ground lightning. The culprit of the rain being an area of low pressure in the Gulf that will continue to slowly move inland over SE Texas by tonight, therefore the chance of this low being upgraded to a named tropical storm remains very low, but the possibility of this becoming a tropical depression is certainly possible prior to landfall. Regardless, heavy rain and a flash flood threat for areas of SE Texas including Houston and Galveston will be possible over the days ahead with several days in a row of high rain chances through the upcoming weekend.

Tracking a Gulf low
Tracking a Gulf low (Source: KPLC)

Southwest Louisiana will miss the brunt of the prolonged heaviest rainfall this week, but daily scattered rain and storms will kick back up in the afternoon hours on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. With the low weakening over land and eventually pulling northward by this weekend, our daily rain chances will also in turn drop back a bit lower by Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, there are no indications of any cold front moving our way through next week, which means highs will return 5 to 8 degrees above average for the official start of the fall season next Monday.

European rainfall forecast
European rainfall forecast (Source: KPLC)

Hurricane Humberto continues to strengthen over the Atlantic waters as it pulls away from the U.S., only causing minor surf issues for the eastern seaboard but is in fact a threat to the tiny island of Bermuda by Thursday as possibly a category 2 or greater hurricane. Our other tropical entity in the Atlantic, Invest 97L, remains well out in the south-central Atlantic and is still forecast to miss the islands of the Lesser Antilles as it makes the turn back out to sea by this weekend. At this time, there is a high of this storm becoming named Imelda which is the next name on the list. Thankfully nothing in the Atlantic poses a threat to Southwest Louisiana or the Gulf as of this week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

