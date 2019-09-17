FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical downpours cut the heat, bring end to dry spell

As was the case on Monday, once storms move through, temperatures will drop sharply out of the 90s and into the 70s and 80s. These tropical showers will also be accompanied by gusty winds at times and occasional cloud to ground lightning. The culprit of the rain being an area of low pressure in the Gulf that will continue to slowly move inland over SE Texas by tonight, therefore the chance of this low being upgraded to a named tropical storm remains very low, but the possibility of this becoming a tropical depression is certainly possible prior to landfall. Regardless, heavy rain and a flash flood threat for areas of SE Texas including Houston and Galveston will be possible over the days ahead with several days in a row of high rain chances through the upcoming weekend.