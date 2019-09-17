FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely for portions of SWLA over the next few days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An area of low pressure near Galveston finally made the transition to a tropical system today and become Tropical Storm Imelda just before making landfall at Freeport, TX. Unfortunately, the remnants of this will likely linger over Texas for the next few days and that means a lot of rain could fall in some areas. Southwest Louisiana will be on the edge of these showers and the threat of flooding is lower, but not zero!
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Beauregard, Calcasieu, and Cameron parishes through Thursday evening. 2 to 6 inches of rain could fall in these areas and if it falls in a short amount of time there could be some localized flooding concerns. The good news is rain has been very limited over the last couple of weeks so the ground should be able to handle quite a bit of rain. I think the primary risk will be in more urban areas if too much rain falls in a short amount of time. However, if you live in a flood prone area please continue to monitor the weather over the next few days and be ready to act if some thing changes.
Rain chances will be well above normal for the remainder of the week, here are the rain chances for each day: 80% Wednesday, 70% Thursday, and 60% Friday. It is worth noting that there may be wildly different rain chances across our viewing area too. The greatest chance of rain will be near the Sabine River with rain chances diminishing quickly the farther east you go. It is quite possible that portions of our viewing area may see little to no rain with more sunshine while others may see overcast skies with off and on rain.
This wildly different cloud and rain setup will also have a big impact on the temperature forecast. I am leaving highs in the mid 80s and lows in the 70s. But areas farther east with more sun could still climb to the low 90s during the next few afternoons.
High pressure will gradually take over our weather and that should allow rain chances to drop back to near normal for this time of year beginning Saturday. That still means scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours. The rain chances will be 40% Saturday, then dropping to 30% Sunday through next week. Temperatures will be slightly above normal with lows in the mid 70s and highs in the low 90s.
According to the calendar Fall begins next Monday, but don’t look for a noticeable change in the weather anytime soon!
The tropics remain active with Hurricane Humberto continuing to strengthen and it could become a major hurricane over the next few days! Humberto poses no threat to the United States but could move near Bermuda later this week.
The large area of storms located east of the Lesser Antilles was classified as Tropical Depression Ten Tuesday. This will likely become Tropical Storm Jerry over the next few days and maybe a hurricane as it moves west-northwest and likely passes north of the major islands of the Lesser and Greater Antilles. Where this goes beyond the next 5 days is uncertain, but next in line could be the Bahamas and Jerry could be a strengthening hurricane by that point next week. Ultimately the United States could see impacts at some point next week too, but that will depend on a lot of factors and the forecast could change.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
