FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely for portions of SWLA over the next few days

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Beauregard, Calcasieu, and Cameron parishes through Thursday evening. 2 to 6 inches of rain could fall in these areas and if it falls in a short amount of time there could be some localized flooding concerns. The good news is rain has been very limited over the last couple of weeks so the ground should be able to handle quite a bit of rain. I think the primary risk will be in more urban areas if too much rain falls in a short amount of time. However, if you live in a flood prone area please continue to monitor the weather over the next few days and be ready to act if some thing changes.