CPSB reports two situations involving ‘potentially threatening behavior’ toward Sam Houston High, Moss Bluff Middle

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is reporting two more incidents of “potentially threatening behavior” toward schools.
Both involve schools in Moss Bluff: Sam Houston High School and Moss Bluff Middle School, according to information on the School Board’s Facebook page.
Few details were given about either incident, but the potential threat against Moss Bluff Middle involved a social media post. The potential threat against Sam Houston was verbal, according to School Board spokeswoman Holly Holland.
“We consider ‘potentially threatening behavior’ to be remarks and/or gestures made by anyone, including a student, that alludes to harm being caused at a school,” Holland said. “We classify it as ‘potentially,’ because we handle all of these situations with the same immediate action regardless of the individual’s intentions.”
This is both school’s second threat in a week.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kim Myers confirms the Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
“It is so important for parents and guardians to have a conversation with their students informing them that threats against a school in any capacity will likely lead to school expulsion and potentially a legal charge for terrorizing,” Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said in a statement.
