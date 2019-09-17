Burrow’s stats ignite Heisman Trophy talk

Burrow is 75-of-90 for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns in LSU’s first three games. He does have two interceptions. Burrow has completed 83.3 percent of his passes and is averaging 374 yards per game with his arm. LSU has beaten its opponents by a total of 165-55. The Tigers are averaging 55 points per game, while the opposition is averaging only 18.3.