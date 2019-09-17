Boil advisory in South Lake Charles lifted

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory issued after a water main break in South Lake Charles has been lifted.
The precautionary boil advisory was issued for North and South Chateau Circle, as well as parts of Woodlands Estates Drive.
Katie Harrington, public information officer for the City of Lake Charles, said the break has been repaired and full water pressure restored. Extensive flushing was performed and bacteriological samples showed no contamination.
