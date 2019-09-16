Potential threatening behavior towards Moss Bluff Middle School investigated

By Patrick Deaville | September 16, 2019 at 8:11 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 8:14 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board say that they have investigated potentially threatening behavior towards Moss Bluff Middle School this morning, Sept. 16, 2019.

According to a statement on the Calcasieu Parish School Board’s facebook page, the School Board wants to inform parents and guardians of students that they are aware of the behavior and that it has been taken seriously and fully investigated by the School Board as well as the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

We will have more information as this story develops.

