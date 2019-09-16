SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 15, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 15, 2019.
Lacresha Ann Redmond, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Reba Ann Bergeron, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; tail lamps; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug; cruelty to juveniles; contempt of court.
Jacob Dalton Coker, 24, Lake Charles: Possession a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Gilbert Manuel Guillory, 34, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; first offense possession of marijuana; contempt of court.
Jacoya Shaneice Duncan, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.
Lanney Aundre Smith, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deon Shay Wells, 24, Madison, FL: Child endangerment; simple battery; theft under $1,000.
David Mark Papillion, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Craig Stevens, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Cuwayde Semien, 26, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.
Melissa Mae Chandler, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).
Donald James Roberson, 37, Lake Charles: Second offense DWI; contempt of court.
Austin Lee Blalock, 35, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft of a firearm; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Christopher Dale Carter, 49, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.
