Sean Payton reportedly agrees to 5-year extension

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As the Saints prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams looking for their first 2-0 start in six years, head coach Sean Payton has reportedly agreed to a 5-year extension.
FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer said on Sunday morning’s NFL on FOX pregame show that Payton loves the city and the city loves him.
Payton joined the Saints in 2006 and has a career record of 119-74, as well as a postseason record of 8-6.
Kickoff against the Rams is set for 3:25 PM.
