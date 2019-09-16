Oakdale at Oberlin named week three TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week will take place in Oberlin for the first time since 2014. The rivalry matchup between the Oberlin Tigers and Oakdale Warriors is the week three TDL Game of the Week.
Oakdale is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2007 season. The Warriors went on to an undefeated regular season that year. The 2019 Warriors are off to a hot start thanks to new blood both in coach Destin Dieterich and running back Keyon Pugh. The Kinder transfer has been a one-man wrecking crew on offense totaling over 300 yards and five touchdowns in just two games.
Oberlin is also off to a 2-0 start, but the Tigers came into the season with plenty of eyes on them following a quarterfinal run a year ago. Oberlin has developed a passing game this year as Levi Peloquin already has 156 yards and two scores. On the ground, Trevor Rider and Collin Chatman lead the way as both backs are already over 160 rushing yards.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
