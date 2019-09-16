Oakdale at Oberlin named week three TDL Game of the Week

Oakdale is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since the 2007 season. The Warriors went on to an undefeated regular season that year. The 2019 Warriors are off to a hot start thanks to new blood both in coach Destin Dieterich and running back Keyon Pugh. The Kinder transfer has been a one-man wrecking crew on offense totaling over 300 yards and five touchdowns in just two games.