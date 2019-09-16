No injuries reported from plane crash near state line Saturday

No injuries reported from plane crash near state line Saturday
September 16, 2019 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 3:35 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Neither of the two occupants of a plane that crashed deep in the woods near the state line Saturday afternoon were injured, authorities said.

The crash happened in a marshy area between Vinton and the state line, according to Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office plane was already in the air for the McNeese football game and was able to fly over and find the crashed plane, Mancuso said. The Sheriff’s Office Marine Division was then able to rescue both occupants.

“They were unharmed, really not a scratch on them,” Mancuso said.

