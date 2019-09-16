McNeese shifts focus to conference play after win over Alcorn State

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Following last week’s blowout loss at the hands of Oklahoma state, McNeese was on a mission to get back in the win column. Although the Pokes had to hold off a late rally by the defending SWAC champs in Alcorn State on Saturday night, it’s safe to say mission accomplished.
“We came out and like Dunn said we had it on our mind," McNeese safety Jovon Burriss expressed. "We wanted to dominate. We had a tough loss last week and we wanted to bounce back and show who we are. The goal was to dominate. There’s two different things. You can compete and you can dominate. Our goal was to come out and dominate tonight”
The Cowboy offense got out to quite a hot start, jumping out to a seventeen point lead in the first quarter and a half thanks to a pair of touchdown tosses by Cody Orgeron to Trevor Begue and Cyron Sutton.
“That just goes to show you what can happen when this offense is fully executed," quarterback Cody Orgeron said. "It takes all eleven people and when all eleven is executed like that and we’re hitting on the full cylinders. It’s hard to stop this offense.”
There was also some ugly on that side of the ball as well. McNeese was shut out for the entire second half and only converted one third down all night on 15 attempts. Definitely a stat that will need improvement going forward.
“You have to be able to move the ball and get first downs," McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert admitted. "Whether it be though the air or running the football. That’s definitely an area that we need to focus on and continue to be better for us down the road.”
Defensively the Pokes were stout like fans are used to seeing and were able to keep the braves off the board until the fourth. The unit proved to be opportunistic once again forcing three turnovers, two of which being interceptions by Oakdale alum Darion Dunn.
“On the overthrown one, I saw the guy run the stop and go and I stayed on top of it and the ball came right to me," McNeese cornerback Darion Dunn stated. "On the other one, the guy ran a curl route and I saw it coming and I jumped it.”
“When it comes down to it, I feel like we thrive off each other making plays," McNeese defensive lineman Cody Roscoe said. "We see each other making plays so we want to be the next person to make a play. It makes us better. I saw Dunn make a play, so I wanted to be the next on to make a play. That pushes everybody to be better and more dominate up front.”
This victory wraps up non-conference play for the Pokes and moves them to 14-0 all-time against SWAC teams. But next week is when the games start to matter a bit more as McNeese will begin Southland play with a long road trip to Abilene Christian.
