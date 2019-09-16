Massive 12-foot alligator seized in Louisiana, two men cited for hunting violations

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two men were cited for alligator hunting violations Tuesday, Sept. 10, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Agents cited Jerryd Tassin, 37, of Marksville, and Hilton Rushing, 37, of Denham Springs, for taking alligators during a closed season. Tassin was further cited for taking alligators from an unapproved area. Rushing was also cited for taking alligators without a license.
A document from LDWF says the two engaged in an illegal alligator hunt Friday, Aug. 30 in Avoyelles Parish. Alligator hunting season for that part of the state didn’t open until Wednesday, Sept. 4. Investigators also learned that Tassin had one alligator tag for Calcasieu Parish and three tags for Avoyelles Parish, and that Rushing didn’t have a license, the document states.
Tassin and Rushing took three alligators in Calcasieu Parish and used two Avoyelles Parish tags on two of the alligators. They used a Calcasieu Parish tag on the other alligator, however agents found out that the alligator was taken from an unapproved area, LDWF said.
Agents seized a 12-foot alligator, two 4 to 6-foot alligators, and Tassin’s last alligator tag.
According to LDWF, the men may face civil restitution totaling $1,127 for the replacement value of the illegally taken alligators.
LDWF notes taking alligators during a closed season and from an unapproved area each brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail for each offense. Taking alligators without a license carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.
