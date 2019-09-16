Lunch with Coach O: LSU vs Vanderbilt Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists Monday to preview the first SEC game of the season against Vanderbilt.
The No. 4 Tigers (3-0) will travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Commodores. The game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff and will air on the SEC Network.
Orgeron said he is pleased with the punt return game and hopes it continues to get better.
He added the film showed some areas where work is needed and they will try to get those things corrected.
RELATED STORIES:
The Tigers are coming off a 65-14 win over the Northwestern State Demons.
Quarterback Joe Burrow was 21-of-24 for 373 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw one interception. The offense gained a total of 610 yards. The Tigers also had 108 yards on punt returns in the game. The Demons only netted 78 yards of offense in the first half.
The Tigers also got win No. 800 in program history.
Orgeron said safety Todd Harris Jr. will miss the rest of the season due to the injury he suffered Saturday night. Coach O did not specify the type of injury Harris suffered, but his knee was wrapped with ice and he was on crutches. He added he hopes to hear something about Ed Ingram this week.
“We’re hearing very positive news," Orgeron said about Ingram. “Nothing official.”
He also said Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan will be sidelined again this week. K’Lavon Chaisson is questionable, while Thaddeus Moss, Michael Divinity, and Ja’Maar Chase are “ready to go,” according to Orgeron.
Orgeron said he is disappointed in LSU’s turnover ratio. The Tigers are even on the turnover ratio. Orgeron said they need to create more turnovers and protect the ball better.
Orgeron was asked about Drew Brees getting injured against the Los Angeles Rams. Orgeron said he feels terrible for Brees and has been thinking about him and his family. He added he plans to use it as a reminder to encourage quarterback Joe Burrow to run out of bounds, but joked he knows Burrow won’t want to run out of bounds.
Orgeron said the defense is not where it needs to be. He said he wants to get pressure with rushing only four players and it isn’t happening right now. He pointed out there are some players hurt and he thinks things will improve from continuing to work and getting some guys back.
Vanderbilt lost 42-24 to Purdue on Saturday.
Vanderbilt quarterback Riley Neal set up the game’s opening score in the first quarter with a 49-yard pass to Kalija Lipscomb, putting the ball on the Purdue 4-yard line. Ke’Shawn Vaughn scored on a 1-yard touchdown.
The Commodores were outscored 28-14 in the second half. The Boilermakers scored quickly after taking the second half kickoff to take a 21-10 edge.
Orgeron said he has a lot of respect for Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason. He added the Commodores run a spread offense the Tigers will try to stop.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.