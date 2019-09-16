Lake Charles man arrested for allegedly stalking ex-girlfriend, burning cross

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested after allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend, according to Kim Myers with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began on Sept. 10 when Calcasieu Parish detectives received a complaint about the suspect, Kyle J Faul, 33, of Lake Charles.
Faul was accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and an acquaintance of hers, Myers said. Detectives learned that Faul had sent a video to his ex-girlfriend allegedly depicting him burning a wooden cross along with some of the ex-girlfriends belongings. According to Myers, Faul is also accused of sending her threatening messages over social media.
A warrant was signed for Faul’s arrest on Sept. 11, by Judge Robert Wyatt. Faul was found by authorities the next day at a local hotel.
He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is facing charges of cyber stalking; stalking; intimidating, impeding, or injuring a witness; and burning a cross intent to intimidate. No bond has been set at this time.
Det. Michael G. Miller is the lead investigator.
