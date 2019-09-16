FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Higher rain chance the next few days, but not a washout

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We finally saw some scattered showers move across the area and we should see more the next few days.
An upper level low pressure system continues to move westward across the Gulf of Mexico and this was the reason for the rain Monday. Most of the rain will wind down after sunset with the loss of daytime heating. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s by Tuesday morning under partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday and Wednesday will see the upper level low slowly move into Texas, but this will keep rain chances at about 60% especially along and south of I-10. I do not expect it to rain all day nor everywhere, but there will be a good scattering of showers and storms across Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures will be held closer to 90 degrees during the afternoon and the heat index should top out in the mid to upper 90s.
High pressure will gradually take over our weather and that should allow rain chances to drop back to near normal for this time of year beginning Thursday. That still means scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours. The rain chances will be 40% Thursday, then dropping to 30% Friday through next week. Temperatures will be slightly above normal with lows in the mid 70s and highs in the low 90s.
According to the calendar Fall begins next Monday, but don’t look for a noticeable change in the weather anytime soon!
The tropics remain active with Hurricane Humberto continuing to strengthen and it could become a major hurricane over the next few days! Humberto poses no threat to the United States but could move near Bermuda later this week.
There is a large area of storms located over a thousand miles east of the Lesser Antilles which could become a tropical depression or storm over the next few days. Obviously this system is a long way away from land and poses no threat to SWLA at this time. The National Hurricane Center continues to show a small chance of tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico. This is primarily associated with the upper level low mentioned above. The odds of anything developing from this are very low, however the result would be the same. And that means rain moving Texas with the greatest threat remaining south of SWLA.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
