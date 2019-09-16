FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Higher rain chance the next few days, but not a washout

There is a large area of storms located over a thousand miles east of the Lesser Antilles which could become a tropical depression or storm over the next few days. Obviously this system is a long way away from land and poses no threat to SWLA at this time. The National Hurricane Center continues to show a small chance of tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico. This is primarily associated with the upper level low mentioned above. The odds of anything developing from this are very low, however the result would be the same. And that means rain moving Texas with the greatest threat remaining south of SWLA.