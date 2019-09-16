FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Finally, a few storms return this week while eyes stay on the tropics

The best chance for seeing a few hit or miss thunderstorms will be by this afternoon as temperatures heat back up into the 90s, although storms around in addition to a few added clouds from time to time will keep temperatures from getting above the middle 90s, which in a sense is a bit of relief compared to previous days. An umbrella or raincoat for the kids to take to school wouldn’t be a bad idea, as the walk home could be stormy by 3 or 4 p.m.