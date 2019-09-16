FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Finally, a few storms return this week while eyes stay on the tropics

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With Humberto in the Atlantic and two additional tropical waves to watch, with one of those being in the Gulf, the tropics remain busy, although so far no threats to Southwest Louisiana. The previously mentioned tropical wave in the Gulf has a very low chance of developing before moving into the coastal bend of South Texas later tonight and Tuesday. This area of disturbed weather will enhance the threat for some scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon which we could honestly use.
The best chance for seeing a few hit or miss thunderstorms will be by this afternoon as temperatures heat back up into the 90s, although storms around in addition to a few added clouds from time to time will keep temperatures from getting above the middle 90s, which in a sense is a bit of relief compared to previous days. An umbrella or raincoat for the kids to take to school wouldn’t be a bad idea, as the walk home could be stormy by 3 or 4 p.m.
Once the low pressure system moves into Texas tonight into Tuesday, residual moisture associated with the trough of low pressure will move northward up the Gulf and help to keep a daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast again for Tuesday and Wednesday and each day through the upcoming weekend, although the chances of rain will begin to lower a bit more after midweek and the Gulf feature fizzles out.
No other big weather systems are in the forecast to affect our area this week, which unfortunately also means no cold fronts in the forecast either. With normal high temperatures for September in Lake Charles around 89 degrees, highs in the lower to middle 90s each day will keep a hotter than normal feel in the air outside of the afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast each day.
The good news though is that as we head into the middle to latter half of September, no tropical threats are in the cards for Southwest Louisiana as the current pattern will take Humberto out to sea in the Atlantic as a hurricane with the only other mentionable tropical wave over the far east-central Atlantic labeled Invest 97L, located about 10 degrees latitude above the equator, moving in a northwesterly direction and likely even missing the Lesser Antilles as it gets carried out to sea.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
