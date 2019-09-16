Coach Gilbert reflects on Alcorn win

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Coach Gilbert addressed the media Monday afternoon following their second win of the season. He seemed a bit happier than last week, but he still believes his team has room to grow.
“In all three phases. Our guys went out defensively and played well," McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert said. "Those guys are continuing to get better and exciting what coach Gush is doing on that side of the ball. But, all three phases we still have room for growth and improvement. We need to continue executing at a high level and playing with that physicality and effort that we do. Same on the offensive side of the ball. We have to continue to grow and get better. Well get back on the field tomorrow and start that process going forward.”
Now that McNeese’s three game non-conference slate is over, the Pokes head into week four ready for conference play. McNeese hits the road Friday to Abilene Christian in hopes to grab their sixth straight win over the Wildcats.
