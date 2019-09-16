Cam Jordan disagrees with refs handling of fumble call

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One of the biggest turning points in the Rams-Saints game once again had something to do with the refs.
Cam Jordan appeared to take a fumble recovery for a touchdown, but the refs blew the play dead, saying the pass was incomplete. After review, the refs awarded the Saints the ball, but not the touchdown.
After the contest, Cam Jordan voiced his displeasure with the call. Even comparing the refs jokingly, to another profession that involves striped uniforms.
" I didn’t even hear the whistle. Grabbed the ball, I was 15-20 yards down. Allegedly a whistle was blown. Clearly a whistle was blown. Normally you let the play happen. Any Foot Locker, I mean referee let’s the play happen, and than you go back and review the play, said Cam Jordan.
Foot Locker knew the reference was all in good fun by Jordan. They took to Twitter to let Jordan know all was well.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.