Boil advisory issued for parts of South Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles City Water Division has issued a boil advisory for parts of South Lake Charles.
The advisory is due to a water main break, which caused water to be shut off. Repairs have been made but residents should boil their water for one full minute before consuming.
Those affected are residents on North and South Chateau Circle off of Holly Hill Road and residents at the extreme east end of Woodland Drive off Nelson Road.
The boil advisory is expected to last through Tues. Sept. 17.
