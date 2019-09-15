No. 4 LSU routs Northwestern St. after slow start

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Northwestern State was in the game at halftime, but then No. 4 LSU turned on the juice and pulled away for another lopsided win Saturday night.
The Tigers finished with a 65-14 rout of the Demons.
Quarterback Joe Burrow was 21-of-24 for 373 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw one interception. The offense gained a total of 610 yards. The Tigers also had 108 yards on punt returns in the game.
LSU managed just a 26-yard Cade York field goal in the first quarter and the Tigers found themselves down 7-3 after Demon quarterback Shelton Eppler connected with wide receiver Quan Shorts on a 17-yard touchdown.
The LSU offense then kicked things up a notch and scored on its next two drives. The first was capped off with a 4-yard touchdown run by Clyde Edwards-Helaire and later, Burrow hit Terrace Marshall Jr. from 14 yards out for a touchdown.
But then, the Tiger secondary had some communication problems and Eppler found a wide open David Fitzwater for a touchdown to cut LSU’s lead to 24-14.
It was all LSU in the second half. Burrow ran for a 5-yard touchdown. Then, he threw another touchdown pass to Marshall.
Next, it was LSU’s two freshman running backs finding pay dirt. John Emery Jr. scored from four yards out and Tyrion Davis-Price scored on a 1-yard run.
Later, another freshman, Trey Palmer, took a Northwestern State punt the distance for a 54-yard touchdown.
Davis-Price ran for another touchdown, this one from two yards out.
More to come.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.