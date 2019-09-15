First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase as Gulf moisture surges into Southeast Texas

Out in the tropics we are still monitoring Tropical Storm Humberto as it moves north away from the Bahamas. This storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before impacting Bermuda later this week. The US is no longer in the cone of uncertainty for this storm as it curves out into the Atlantic. There are a few other areas worth noting. The one in the Gulf that is bringing increased rain chances for SWLA early this week has a low chance of developing before moving inland on Wednesday. The other area we are watching is in the main development region in the Atlantic and has a high chance of developing in the next 5 days. The current development area has this disorganized area of thunderstorms curving to the north before reaching the Lesser Antilles.