Sports Person of the Week - Wesley Bushnell

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Six years ago, Sulphur native Wesley Bushnell started his journey as a bodybuilder.
“My main goal was to be aesthetic as possible and have that figure that everyone desires like the guys that you see on the front of the magazines," said Wesley Bushnell. "That is my number one goal— to be on the front of a magazine one day.”
He says the grueling process has taken time, perseverance and sacrifice, but to Bushnell, it’s all been worth it.
“It’s hard with friendships, relationships, and work but if you’re going to succeed in this you have to put everything behind you and focus on just that,” Bushnell added.
Having that laser focus led to Bushnell doing something that has never been done in Southwest Louisiana. He obtained his International Federation of Bodybuilding pro card at the National Physique Committee North American Championships in Pittsburgh, becoming the first IFBB pro from the Lake Area.
“This happened about a week ago and still doesn’t seem real," admitted Bushnell. "It’s like a dream. When they called my name out, ‘Wesley Bushnell, your new IFBB pro’ it was emotional and really hard to bring together.”
With Bushnell officially achieving professional status, he has even more of a drive to keep going and has his sights set on gracing the Mr. Olympia stage.
“The only way to Olympia is by becoming an IFBB pro," Bushnell said. "There are different score charts and you win different things to be able to achieve that. That is my number one goal; to stand up there with the best in the world and achieve the overall dream.”
