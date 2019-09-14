LSU takes on Northwestern State tonight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Tigers will be taking on Northwestern State tonight in Tiger Stadium.
97.9 FM and 1580 AM will be carrying the game on radio. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
You can watch the game on SECN. But... if you have DirecTV or AT&T, you may not be able to watch the game. Click HERE for details.
LSU Coach Ed Orgeron is matched up against his alma mater for the third time in his career. He was 2-0 against the Demons while head coach of Ole Miss.
Fourth-ranked LSU enters the game 2-0 following a thrilling win over Texas in Austin. Quarterback Joe Burrow is now a Heisman candidate after nine touchdowns in two games.
As for the Demons, Northwestern is off to an 0-2 start. The FCS school is a 51.5-point underdog to the Tigers.
