First Alert Forecast: Heat continues with a chance for a brief afternoon shower

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect heat to continue. Temperatures top out in the mid 90s with a heat index near the triple digits. Use caution in this heat as we are seeing plenty of sunshine. Wear sunscreen, drink water, and take frequent breaks in the shade. For those headed out to the McNeesee game, thankfully it’s an evening game! That means shortly into the start the sun will set making the heat a bit more bearable. Clear skies continue helping temperatures to fall we’ll be in the low to mid 80s by the end of the game.
Sunday we’re see pretty similar conditions to Saturday with heat continuing. High temperatures top out in the mid 90s during the afternoon with a heat index in the triple digits. We’ll see a few more clouds building during the afternoon and that chance for an isolated pop up shower. These could bring a brief cool down during the afternoon, but overall the heat is going to prevail! Once that sun sets we’ll get a little relief with overnight lows dropping into the mid 70s.
Monday we see rain chances increasing up to our normal chance for those pop up afternoon showers and storms. The heat is still sticking around with highs in the low 90s and a heat index in the upper 90s to the triple digits. Keep the umbrella handy, but also be sure to use caution in the heat. Once again temperatures cool overnight.
This same pattern continues through the rest of the week with that afternoon chance for a hit or miss shower and highs in the 90s.
Out in the tropics we have Tropical Storm Humberto impacting the Bahamas with more heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The forecast track keeps impacts away from Florida and the US as Humberto is expected to curve back out into the Atlantic. There are a few other areas for us to watch. One to our south that is expected to bring rain into coastal Texas and the other further out in the Atlantic approaching the lesser Antilles in the next 5 days that has a medium chance of development.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.