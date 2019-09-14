First Alert Forecast: Heat continues with a chance for a brief afternoon shower

Out in the tropics we have Tropical Storm Humberto impacting the Bahamas with more heavy rainfall and gusty winds. The forecast track keeps impacts away from Florida and the US as Humberto is expected to curve back out into the Atlantic. There are a few other areas for us to watch. One to our south that is expected to bring rain into coastal Texas and the other further out in the Atlantic approaching the lesser Antilles in the next 5 days that has a medium chance of development.