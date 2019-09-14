Better Business Bureau warns to watch out for social security scammers

You receive a robocall allegedly from the Social Security Administration. Some calls state "HELLO we have been trying to reach you this call is officially a final notice from S.S.A. Social Security Administration this call is to inform you that we have got an order to suspend your socials on immediate basis because we have found suspicious and fraudulent activities on your social to get more information about this case file please call immediately." The robocall leaves a number for you to call. DO NOT CALL this number back. This is the just the latest version of a government imposter scam which tries to scare people into giving away personal information.