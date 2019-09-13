Two Sulphur residents die after vehicle crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Two Sulphur residents have died as a result of a two-vehicle crash south of Carlyss on Sept. 12, 2019, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State police says, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 108 at the Hwy 27 intersection shortly after 8:00 p.m.
Troopers say that the preliminary investigation showed that a 2019 Kia Rio was traveling east on Hwy 108 when the driver failed to yield while turning left onto Hwy 27. The driver then turned into the path of a westbound 2014 Ford F-150 resulting in a collision.
The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the F-150 was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
