SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 12, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 12, 2019.
Hayword James Tezeno, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Emmanuel Laongoria, 32, Sulphur: Strangulation; child endangerment.
Jonathon James Eubanks, 37, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; strangulation; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.
Charles Alexander Purvis, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; out of state detainer.
Monique Lynn Romero, 49, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institutions.
Christopher Shannon Day, 42, Crowley: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Khristopher Watkins, 25, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Xavier Lane Fontenot, 22, Ragley: Third offense DWI; speeding; no seat belt (2 charges); possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; underage operating while intoxicated; instate detainer (2 charges).
Brett James Tate, 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; trespassing.
Dominique Rashard Massey, 28, Westego: Driving on the right side of the road; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a paraphernalia; attempt and conspiracy; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Nelson Montiel, 38, Houston, TX: Out of state detainer.
Kasey Lynn Thomas, 35, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $1,000.
Dustin Paul Stanley, 37, DeRidder: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Lori Theriot McCardle, 50, Bell City: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cheree Nicole Mccardle, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather Marie Hodgson, 28, Lake Charles: Obstruction justice; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Danielle Oubre Brooks, 38, Westlake: Instate detainer.
Michaela Jo Gray, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Kyle Joseph Faul, 33, Lake Charles: Burning a cross on another person’s property or in a public place; first offense cyberstalking; intimidating, impeding, or injuring witnesses or officers; stalking; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas Ryan Henry, 30, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; parole detainer.
Cody Garrett Stineff, 25, Many: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; probation violation (3 charges); possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Kendrick Dwayne Richard, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Seth Lee Barbery, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Leslie James Chapman, 38, Iowa: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Willie Nicholas Leger, 38, Iowa: Second offense DWI; possession of a alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle while under suspension.
