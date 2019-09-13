Management at local mobile home park frustrated with mail delivery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beverly Martin, the manager at Oakhurst Mobile Estates said she’s been complaining to the post office for months.
“A mail carrier came into my office just yesterday asking for tape to tape the mailboxes.”
As the mail carrier makes his or her rounds each day, tenants at Oakhurst can only guess if they’ll receive mail or if their outgoing mail will be picked up.
“This outgoing mailbox where people put their mail to leave...this box does not work, nothing works on it, it’s broken," said Martin.
More than 250 people reside in the Oakhurst community. Beverly Martin has served as manager at the facility for the last 30 years.
I have 250 homes here, that’s not counting how many people live in those homes..this is not safe, anybody can get this mail," Beverly said.
She said mail delivery to the complex has been an ongoing problem for years. From claims of misdelivered and non-received mail to the more recent issue that centers around the community’s only outgoing mail box.
“It’s old and beat up and doesn’t lock anymore,” Martin said. “How hard could it be to take the door off and put another one on?”
She said a large number of residents at Oakhurst are elderly and rely heavily on the outgoing mail system at the complex. Martin said the lack of repairs to the mailbox in addition to the poor service leaves them vulnerable, with some resident’s mail staying in the box days, even weeks before it’s picked up.
Martin claims she reached out to the Moss Street Post Office, who oversees mail delivery in the neighborhood. She said each time she called, she’s been given the run-around.
“I’ve called everybody that I can call, nobody is doing anything!," said Martin. “Treating my residents this way is totally unacceptable.”
The Moss Street Post Office is in charge of delivering the neighborhood’s mail.
KPLC’s request for an interview was denied. Instead, the statement below was sent via email.
“The Postal Service strives to always provide the best possible service to our valued customers. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced, due to the damaged Cluster Box Unit (CBU) at this location. Local postal officials have taken steps to address the situation and at this time, we are working to complete repairs as quickly as possible, perhaps as soon as tomorrow, Sept. 13. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to successfully resolve this situation. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing or shipping concerns, there are a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help”
