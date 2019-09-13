Management at local mobile home park frustrated with mail delivery

“The Postal Service strives to always provide the best possible service to our valued customers. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced, due to the damaged Cluster Box Unit (CBU) at this location. Local postal officials have taken steps to address the situation and at this time, we are working to complete repairs as quickly as possible, perhaps as soon as tomorrow, Sept. 13. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to successfully resolve this situation. Customers are reminded that, if they need assistance with mailing or shipping concerns, there are a variety of options for reaching us, including contacting their local Post Office, calling 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visiting our website at www.usps.com/help”