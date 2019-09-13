LSU Athletics warns DirecTV, AT&T customers may not be able to watch LSU game vs. Northwestern State

By Rachael Thomas | September 13, 2019 at 4:17 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 5:17 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - DirecTV and AT&T customers may not be able to watch the LSU vs. Northwestern State game on Saturday, Sept. 14 due to issues regarding reaching a deal with the Disney family of networks, which include ESPN, the SEC Network, ABC, and AT&T.

LSU Athletics says fans impacted by the issue are encouraged to call AT&T at 888-602-4388 to voice their concerns.

Click here for updates on negotiations between Disney, AT&T, and DirecTV.

Kickoff for the home game in Tiger Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

OTHER WAYS TO LISTEN TO THE GAME

  • Listen for free online at www.LSUsports.net/live
  • Listen on the LSU Sports Radio Network, on Eagle 98.1 FM in the Baton Rouge area, or across the south on WWL Radio/870 AM in New Orleans
  • Broadcast available through SiriusXM and TuneIn

