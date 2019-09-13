Juveniles arrested, items recovered in connection to several home burglaries in Jeff Davis

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Three juveniles have been arrested and stolen weapons and other items have been recovered in connection with home burglaries on Ardoin Cove Road, Courville Road, Koll Road and Legros Road, Jeff Davis authorities say.
The three male juveniles were arrested in connection to burglaries on Sept. 8 and 9, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
Firearms, a crossbow, a laptop, purses and money were stolen, Ivey said. Many of those items have been recovered, although detectives are still searching for other stolen property.
Additional arrests are expected and the investigation is ongoing, Ivey said.
