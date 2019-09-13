FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot start to the weekend, no tropical worries for Southwest Louisiana!

This weekend will begin just like the last couple of days with little chance of rain. A few very isolated afternoon showers or storms may form, but the chance is only 10%. As always you can use our weather app to track these and check the radar anytime. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid 90s, but the humidity will be low enough that heat indices will range from 98-102. If you have outdoor plans the weather should not be an issue, other than the heat of course! If you are going to the McNeese game or pregame tailgating drink plenty of water and take sunscreen with you.