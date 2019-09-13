FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot start to the weekend, no tropical worries for Southwest Louisiana!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Friday was warm with little rain to help cool things down, the humidity was a tad bit lower and that kept heat indices from getting too hot. A few showers may linger until 9 p.m., but these will be very limited! Temperatures will fall overnight with lows by Saturday morning in the low to mid 70s away from the coast, while those south of I-10 will only drop into the upper 70s.
This weekend will begin just like the last couple of days with little chance of rain. A few very isolated afternoon showers or storms may form, but the chance is only 10%. As always you can use our weather app to track these and check the radar anytime. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the mid 90s, but the humidity will be low enough that heat indices will range from 98-102. If you have outdoor plans the weather should not be an issue, other than the heat of course! If you are going to the McNeese game or pregame tailgating drink plenty of water and take sunscreen with you.
An upper level low pressure system will move across the Gulf of Mexico and will be south of our area by Sunday. This will likely bring a few more showers into to area, but the chance of rain on Sunday is still only 20%. The best chance of rain will be near the coast and more so offshore. Temperatures will be similar to the past few days with highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees.
Next week will likely be warm and humid with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms Monday and Tuesday with the previously mentioned upper level low still passing to our south. But the chance will drop to 20% by Wednesday as high pressure builds in from the north. Rain chances may climb back to 30% by Friday into next weekend, but the confidence in the forecast drops considerably by the end of next week. Previously the models were showing a cold front by next weekend, but now they do not show that occurring. This is one reason I am always hesitant to mention fronts this time of year that far out in time.
The tropics are heating up with newly classified Tropical Depression Nine forming near the Bahamas. TD 9 will not impact Southwest Louisiana but will cause problems in the Bahamas especially those areas hard hit by Dorian two weeks ago. While it won’t be as extreme as that hurricane, winds and rain will cause problems for the recovery process on Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands. TD 9 will likely become Humberto Saturday and stay just east of Florida before turning eastward out into the Atlantic.
Elsewhere in the tropics there are two tropical waves way out in the Atlantic that may develop over the next 3 to 5 days. Obviously, those are a long way from the United States and pose no threat at this time. Computer models do show some development so they will need to be monitored next week. Count on us to keep you posted but enjoy your weekend as there is no threat to SWLA!
You can download the KPLC First Alert Weather app here: www.kplctv.com/apps
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.