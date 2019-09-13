First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry today with scattered rain chances late this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dewpoints slightly lower this morning allowing temperatures to cool down a few more degrees. Not as oppressive, but still it’s Louisiana so we can’t get rid of the humidity entirely. Not seeing any cloud cover on radar this morning and cloud cover should remain low during the day. Expect mostly sunny skies meaning its going to be another hot one. Expect temperatures to top out in the mid 90s this afternoon with a heat index between 100-103. We do have a 10% chance for rain as I cannot rule out a stray shower or storm popping up this afternoon. Those could continue to pop up all the way through kick off for Friday night football so be sure to check the radar this afternoon. Most of us will be in for another hot and dry Friday night as we’ll start the games with temperatures in the low 90s to upper 80s. We’ll slowly cool off through the game, but it’ll still be hot and humid. Temperatures fall into the 70s overnight.
Saturday expect a similar pattern to what we saw on Friday. Starting the day with mostly sunny skies and only a few clouds building during the afternoon. Rain chances still remain slim only because I can’t rule out one of those pop up showers during the afternoon. The majority of SWLA will be hot through the afternoon. highs reach the mid 90s with a heat index near 100. If you have any outdoor plans be sure to stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun!
Sunday we see a better chance for rain returning with hit or miss afternoon showers and storms more likely. This 30% chance of rain isn’t just for Sunday it continues through the rest of next week. High temperatures top out in the low 90s daily with overnight low in the 70s. We could see a cool down late next week as models are hinting at a cold front moving through. That is still a week out, but one can’t help to get excited for the start of fall after such a hot summer.
Even if we are dreaming of Fall we are still in hurricane season. This means we still need to keep our eyes on the tropics especially after models tried putting a system into Louisiana earlier this week. The good news for us is that models are now agreeing that this system stays out of the Gulf! Tropical Wave Invest 95 L has developed into Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 - which the only difference is that it could impact land now and giving it this designation allows the National Hurricane Center to issue products and advisories. The forecast cone is now well away from us, but does include Florida. This system is not expected to become strong only developing into a tropical storm before making landfall. The problem is that areas just impacted by Dorian last week are now having to deal with tropical downpours and gusty winds while trying to clean up. Else where in the tropics we are watching two areas of interest in the main development region, but those have a low chance of development in the next 5 days and no chances of developing in the next 2.
