First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry today with scattered rain chances late this weekend

Even if we are dreaming of Fall we are still in hurricane season. This means we still need to keep our eyes on the tropics especially after models tried putting a system into Louisiana earlier this week. The good news for us is that models are now agreeing that this system stays out of the Gulf! Tropical Wave Invest 95 L has developed into Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 - which the only difference is that it could impact land now and giving it this designation allows the National Hurricane Center to issue products and advisories. The forecast cone is now well away from us, but does include Florida. This system is not expected to become strong only developing into a tropical storm before making landfall. The problem is that areas just impacted by Dorian last week are now having to deal with tropical downpours and gusty winds while trying to clean up. Else where in the tropics we are watching two areas of interest in the main development region, but those have a low chance of development in the next 5 days and no chances of developing in the next 2.