12 ex-clergy could face prosecution following Missouri investigation into Catholic Church

"In August of 2018, when I invited the Attorney General's office to investigate all allegations of sexual abuse of minors, we promised full cooperation and unfettered access to the archdiocese's records. Following that investigation, and today's report, the Archdiocese of St. Louis remains committed to working with authorities, to bringing healing to victims and their families, and to ensuring a safe environment for all of our children," Carlson said in a statement.