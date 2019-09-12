15-year-old Sam Houston High student arrested for threatening to shoot up school

A 15-year-old Sam Houston High School student was arrested on a count of terrorizing after allegedly threatening to shoot up the school later this month. (Source: (Image: Hawaii News Now))
September 12, 2019 at 10:48 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 11:13 AM

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A 15-year-old Sam Houston High School student allegedly threatened to shoot up the school later this month, authorities said.

The boy confirmed to detectives that he made the threat during class with other students were present, said Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested on a count of terrorizing and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

Myers said the Sheriff’s Ofice was notified of the threat at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

School Resource Officer Bobby Benjamin was the arresting deputy. Det. Tomas Juarez is the lead investigator.

