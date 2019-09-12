Welsh Police searching for alleged victim last seen near Welsh and Polk Streets

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - Welsh Police are searching for a subject they believe to be a victim in an incident that occurred near the intersection of Polk and Welsh Streets, according to Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet.
According to Crochet, a witness saw a black male with a blue shirt and black pants laying in the intersection. When the witness approached, the subject got up and fled, said Crochet. The witness said they saw what they believed to be blood on the subject, according to Crochet.
Crochet asks that anyone with information about this incident call the Welsh Police Department at 337-734-2626.
