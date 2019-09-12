Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office revisiting 17-year-old cold case

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is revisiting the 17-year-old cold case of Alicia Rose Carver.
According to a news release, at 11:31 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2002, the New Llano Police Department responded to a call for assistance from a residence located on Lake Street in New Llano.
Upon arrival, officers learned that there were two injured females inside the home. New Llano police contacted emergency personnel and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office to ask for assistance.
Authorities were directed to a bedroom within the residence by family members of the injured. Officers observed a 14-year-old juvenile girl with acute traumatic head injuries. They also observed a 19-year-old deceased female in the room. The injured 14-year-old was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Family members identified the 14-year-old as Barbara Ivey and the 19-year-old as Alicia “Allie” Rose Carver. Both women resided at the Lake Street residence.
According to witnesses, the girls were home alone with a male family member who was asleep in a separate room of the home. When Ivey’s mother returned home that night she found the two women severely injured.
The male family member who was asleep within the home indicated that he was not awakened by anything until his girlfriend returned home and came into the room screaming his name. The male family member was cooperative with investigators during the course of the investigation.
Barbara Ivey survived her injuries. Further examination of Allie Carver’s body indicated that she had been the victim of a brutal attack and suffered horrific injuries to her face and skull. The pathologist noted that Carver’s death was caused by blunt force injuries to the head.
Vernon Parish cold case detectives will be reviewing the case and re-interviewing subjects associated with the case.
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with any information regarding the murder of Alicia “Allie” Rose Carver to contact them at 337-238-1311 or Detective Jerry Twyman or Detective Rhonda Jordan at 337-238-7248.
