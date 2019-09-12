SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 11, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 11, 2019.

Landon Oneal Spikes, 36, Longville: Out of state detainer.

Aaron Baugh III, 35, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Paul Velasco, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jack Lamkin Wheeler Jr., 39, Bell City: Violations of protective orders; instate detainer.

Juvon Stepfone Johnson, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jodi Jean Trahan, 29, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Carlos Roberto Hammond, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).

Konisha Nicole Lorden, 44, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug.

Candace Lashay Cain, 27, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

James Blake Tuminaro, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Shelby Lynn Sargent, 24, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

James Lance Singleton, 29, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Larry James Vidrine Jr., 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lyndsie Nichole Giaimis, 23, Westlake: Contempt of court; proper equipment required on vehicles; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Aaron Blackwell, 33, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; trespassing.

Tammy Nichole Kyzar, 45, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

