9/11 Survivor recounts being in South Tower when plane hit

“A young lady from Chicago," Praimnath said. “I pick up the phone and she says ‘get out’. Get out for what? Tell me why and I’ll get out. ‘Stan we don’t have time, please go’. They are one hour behind time difference. She is seeing all of this on television. She knew it was a terrorist attack by then. I reassured her I’m fine. The next thing I know I just happen to stand up and I’m holding on to the phone and something caught my attention. Little at first, grey in color, and every second it’s getting larger and larger. United Airlines 175 is eyeballing me, coming towards me. Eye level. Eye contact. As this plane is coming towards me, I can hear that revving sound that the engine is making. The plane starts to tilt. All I remember is saying ‘Lord I can’t do this, you take over’. The plane starts to tilt within the closest thousand yards, I scream and say ‘Lord, I can’t do this, you take this over’ and dove under my desk. That’s all I remember seeing.”