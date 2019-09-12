Remembrance ceremony held in Fort Polk pays respect to 9/11 victims

“One of my staffers came and whispered in my ear and said ‘Hey Sir you need to come see the T.V., somethings happened in New York, one of the buildings is on fire.’ So I grabbed my battalion commander we went in there and looked together, and as we watched it that second plane went into the other tower," Roseberry said. "The chills went up and down our spines because we all knew at that point, our lives were going to change significantly.”