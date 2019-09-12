Park Vista principal, teacher placed on administrative leave

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KATC News/KPLC) - The principal and a teacher at Park Vista Elementary are now on administrative leave after a 4-year-old student walked off campus Monday.
St. Landry Parish Schools Superintendent Patrick Jenkins says that the two were placed on leave pending the outcome of the school system's ongoing investigation into the incident.
The board is looking into how and why the kindergarten student walked off campus at around 1:00 pm Monday September 9.
The child is expected to be back at school on Thursday.
When asked about safety measures due to reported threats made against the teacher involved, Jenkins says a police officer will continue to be on campus.
Jenkins says that if the teacher returns to campus, security measures will be put into place as they see necessary.
The School System will begin looking at recommendations for changes in protocol so this type of situation does not happen again.
Click HERE to read the previous story: Mom speaks out after 4-year-old son walked off Park Vista Elementary campus.
Overall changes in protocol down the line are suspected.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.