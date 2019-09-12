Operating license revoked after child reportedly left in locked van at St. Amant daycare

The report from LDOE states the child was left unattended in a daycare van after a field trip to PARDS Water Park, and that the daycare did not have the proper signed parental consent form from the students’ parents to take the children to the water park. The report goes on to say two employees drove the children to the water park, but when they returned, did not check to make sure all children were present. About five minutes after the child was left behind, she knocked on the door of the daycare and told an employee that “Ms. Melissa left her inside the van.” The other employee then put a cool rag on the child’s head, and gave her something to eat and drink.