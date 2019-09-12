Murder in the Bayou premieres on ShowTime Friday night

Murder in the Bayou - the five-part docu-series on the Jeff Davis 8 - premieres Friday night.
The show is based on Ethan Brown’s book of the same name.
The show examines the deaths of the Jeff Davis 8 - eight women found dead in and around Jeff Davis Parish from 2005 to 2009.
KPLC released a six-part podcast, “Southwest Louisiana Unsolved: The Jeff Davis 8,” on the deaths earlier this year. Listen to the podcast HERE.
The ShowTime series interviews friends and family of the eight women, but also includes interviews with law enforcement. Investigations Commander Ramby Cormier and Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, both with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, are interviewed in the first episode.
Watch the trailer for Murder in the Bayou below, but be aware there is some language that some may find offensive.
The first series airs at 8 p.m. Friday.
