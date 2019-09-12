Man matched to crime through DNA found guilty in 1997 rape case

The victim was tied up and violently raped at knifepoint in her home by someone who broke in, but the perpetrator’s identity went unknown for more than 20 years, according to information from Patsy Dugas, public information officer with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office. In 2017, the Lake Charles Police Department, with the victim’s consent, ran the DNA from the crime through a national database, matching it with Watson’s.