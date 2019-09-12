Lake Charles College Prep student arrested for bringing gun to school

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles College Prep student was arrested Wednesday for bringing a gun to school, authorities said.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies began investigating at the charter school around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
School personnel found the handgun in the 17-year-old boy’s backpack, Myers said. The gun had previously been reported stolen through the Lake Charles Police Department.
The student was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on counts of illegal carrying of a weapon in a firearm free zone and possession of a stolen firearm.
Det. Larry Cormier is the lead investigator.
