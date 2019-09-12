Jennings native retires from La. National Guard after 29 years

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPLC) - Sgt. Maj. John Bonin has retired from the Louisiana National Guard after 29 years of service. An official ceremony was held at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans on Sept. 7.
Bonin is a graduate of Jennings High School in Jennings and holds a Bachelor of Science from Excelsior College in New York.
Bonin enlisted in the La. National Guard in 1990 as an infantryman. He served in several positions including operations sergeant major, assistant operations and plans non-commissioned officer, administrative specialist and plans NCO for the 2nd Armored Division Rear Tactical Operation Center and, most recently as the senior enlisted advisor of operations, training and planning for the LANG. He mobilized with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and 2010.
Bonin earned the rank of sergeant major in 2007 and served as the senior enlisted advisor for the 165th Combat Service Support Battalion.
Bonin’s awards and decorations include:
- Bronze Star
- Meritorious Service Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters
- Army Commendation Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters
- Army Achievement Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters
- Good Conduct Medal
- Reserve Components Achievement Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters
- National Defense Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars
- Iraq Campaign Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars
- Global War on Terrorism Medal
- Armed Forces Service Medal
- Armed Forces Reserve Medal with Bronze Hour Glass and “M” Device with Numeral 2
- Non-commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral 5
- Overseas Service Ribbon
- Louisiana Cross of Merit
- Army Service Ribbon
- Combat Infantry Badge
- Louisiana Commendation Medal
- Louisiana War Cross with 2 Fleurs-de-lis
- Louisiana General Excellence Medal with 6 Fleurs-de-lis
- Louisiana Longevity Ribbon with 5 Fleurs-de-lis
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.