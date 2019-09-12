Jennings native retires from La. National Guard after 29 years

Bonin enlisted in the La. National Guard in 1990 as an infantryman. He served in several positions including operations sergeant major, assistant operations and plans non-commissioned officer, administrative specialist and plans NCO for the 2nd Armored Division Rear Tactical Operation Center and, most recently as the senior enlisted advisor of operations, training and planning for the LANG. He mobilized with the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and 2010.